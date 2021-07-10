Rasen volunteers dig in for community areas

Greening volunteers Julie Lambie, left, and Yvonne Horrocks EMN-210107-153525001

Leading the way were gardening gurus Yvonne Horrocks and MRAG chairman Julie Lambie who dug in to two plots in the town – one at Market Rasen Primary School and one at the neighbouring Market Rasen Pre-school.

Julie said: “It is amazing what can be done in a couple of hours.

“Thank you once again to everyone who has donated to these projects. It all helps to inprove our community.”

Beth digs in at Mack’s memory garden

Joining Yvonne and Julie at the Preschool site was Beth Mark.

As previously reported, the area here is being created in memory of her baby Mack Dobson, who was born sleeping.

Julie said: “We all smiled on the day we did this area, as we know it will be a special place.

“We can’t wait to see the plants grow and put up the bird feeding station – and plant the plum tree, which is Beth’s special request for the area.”

Julie added: “We would love to hear of any other community areas that need a bit of a makeover – contact us through our Facebook page.”