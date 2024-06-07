Rasen volunteers launch Prom project

MRAG's Julie Lambie with two of the dresses gifted to the Prom Project

​Cash strapped families are being given a helping hand to make sure their teenagers can go to the ball.

​End of school proms have become big business over the last few years, but they come at a cost to parents. As well as the price of tickets to the event, those attending want to get dressed up, and with dresses and suits costing hundreds of pounds.

Already running a successful uniform bank to help with the cost of living crisis, Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) has now turned its attention to prom season. Project Prom Night was the idea of MRAG member Sarah Winter, who thought it would be a good idea for next year. However, they decided to dip their toe in the water this year and get an idea of what the uptake would be.

Fellow MRAG member Julie Lambie said the support has been incredible: “We have had lots of dresses gifted to us, as well as a few suits. We know it is very late to start this year, as a lot of people will be already sorted for their prom event.

"However, we have had some uptake, including one young lad who we were able to kit out completely – suit, shirt, tie and shoes. It was great to see him so happy with his outfit and even if we made just this one person be able to enjoy their prom, that is brilliant.”

Julie added: “We will continue to gratefully accept donations of dresses and suits and be ready for a much earlier start next year.”

But, it is not only outfits that have been gifted; modes of transport have been donated too.

Julie said: “We have had some incredible offers from some fantastic members of our community; we truly are humbled by their generosity.

"We are now asking for the community’s help to find a deserving child who would truly be blown away with a special vehicle taking them to their prom.

"Nominations for anyone in year 11 at De Aston, Caistor Yarborough or Caistor Grammar are welcome. These must be sent via our Facebook messenger or email [email protected] . All nominations will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.”