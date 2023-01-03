Rasen woman loses more than four stone for big day

Super slimmer Lorna Gregory swapped fried food for freshly cooked dishes to help shed more than four stone ahead of her wedding in April.

Lorna, from Market Rasen, joined Michelle Edmund’s Saturday morning Slimming World group in March 2022 and has now shed an incredible four stone and nine pounds ahead of her big day in a few months time.

She admits she used to eat or snack on crisps, chocolate, fried foods and general convenience foods, but that has all changed.

“Now I love cooking from scratch and that includes a lot of my favourites like lasagne and cottage pie,” said Lorna.

“I can even have a full cooked breakfast, but cooked healthier of course.”

Lorna added: “I can now by off the peg clothes too and I can go to the gym to work out, which is something I never thought I could ever do.”

There is another bonus to the weight loss too – Lorna’s health. She said: “Being overweight I had arthritis, which since becoming a lot slimmer has improved and allowed me to manage a lot easier. I have asthma too, which has also become easier to manage.”

When asked what she was most proud of, Lorna said: “The weight I have lost so far and knowing that not only have I improved all my health issues, my wedding dress will need to be taken in for a slimmer, healthier bride.”

Consultant Michelle says she is equally proud of Lorna’s achievements: “Lorna looks amazing.

