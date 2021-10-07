Rasen’s own Corrie star up for soap award

Market Rasen actress Harriet Bibby with her Coronation Street co-stars EMN-210310-104200001

Harriet Bibby first stepped out on to the cobbles of Coronation Street in September 2020, with viewers catching first sight of her the following November.

Since then, she has experienced quite a year with her character Summer .

She has been run over by a car, seen her dads separate and been involved in a hate crime storyline, before being diagnosed with diabetes.

Now, Harriet has been nominated for Best Newcomer at the Inside Soap Awards.

Harriet said: “It means so much that I have been nominated for Best Newcomer 2021.

“I found out that I had been nominated in the anniversary of my first year at Coronation Street – so that was a lovely way to celebrate!

“I feel so lucky to work on the cobbles and be able to share such important storylines.

“I’m glad that I have been given the opportunity to help people understand more about type 1 Diabetes (as my character, Summer, was diagnosed earlier this year) and how people live with the condition.

“If you would like to vote for me, please do! It’s lovely to have the support of my home town.”

To vote visit https://hearst digital.wufoo.com/forms/z805lj11gzi81z/