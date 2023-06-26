A disabled Skegness Royal British Legion veteran is campaigning to represent his country in strongman competitions after gaining official classification in compete.

Paul Dixon (left) holding Thor's Hammer with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Paul Dixon is raising funds to cover costs after gaining GB and the world seated class one classification to compete in disabled and adaptive strongman competitions as part of the ‘GB Disabled Strongman family’.

Mr Dixon, who is community welfare officer for Lincolnshire RBL as well as chairman of the local branch. was given a medical discharge from the army in 2004 and his walking deteriorated to the point of him needing a wheelchair during the pandemic.

He has made no secret that the transition has been difficult – and along with other health and personal challenges it has been a difficult time for him.

Paul Dixon (right) with Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman. Photo: Barry Robinson.

However, he hopes the classification will be a positive focus for him as he trains for a GB qualification at his first event – a GB Disabled Strongman Competition being run alongside the Leicester Strongman Competition in Melton Mowbray Kark on August 19.

"I’m incredibly proud to have achieved this, but entering competitions is expensive and so I am hoping to find sponsors to help me,” he said. “Training every day alone is £2,000 even before entry and travel.”

A family fun day held at the New Park Club, which Mr Dixon owns. has raised £1,500 to get him started, with another planned for July 8.

