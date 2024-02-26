Reactive speed signs to be installed in Horncastle

Louth Road, Horncastle. Photo: Google

​Horncastle Town Council decided at their full council meeting on Tuesday February 13 to purchase a couple of speed sign brackets in order to be able to site reactive speed signs on Langton Hill and Louth Road, in the outgoing direction.

The bracket located outside the doctors will also be moved to another location on Spilsby Road.

This comes after the most recent speed sign data, which saw speeding cameras located in various places across town between January and October last year, revealed some very high speeds were recorded in Horncastle.

The most shocking figure showed that on the 30mph stretch of Spilsby Road, over the 15 days the camera was installed in July 2023, there were 68,167 cars recorded on the road with 44.1 percent of vehicles speeding – and the top speed was recorded to be 84mph incoming onto the road.

Similar high speeds saw the 30mph Lincoln Road record a 72mph incoming, and 70mph outgoing.

On Langton Hill, where one of the reactive speed signs will be located, the fastest speed reported incoming over the nine days the camera was situated in September and October last year was 65mph, and of the 17,213 cars registered on the road, more than half (56.9 percent) were recorded as speeding.

Louth Road also recorded some high speeds on the 40mph road, and of the 17,273 cars reported on the road in August 2023, the highest recorded incoming speed was 69mph.