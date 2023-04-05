Smiles said it all as families on holiday in Skegness put Butlin’s new £2.5m playground to the test.

The state-of-the-art SKYPARK playground was launched for the Easter holidays – and children and parents alike couldn’t wait to explore it.

Just a few months ago the area was tennis courts catering for around 16 guests at a time.

Now the colouful and futuristic setting is a hive of activity and laughter – where children of all abilities and grown-ups can play together outdoors in safety, with the only use for a mobile phone being to capture those special moments.

"I just love looking at the families enjoying themselves,” admitted Jeremy Pardy, Head of Resort of the Future and the team behind the new attractions for 2023.

"If you look at the smiles on the kids faces – that’s what makes this place special. It’s a beautiful thing”

Lincolnshire World had joined VIPs from the district for a tour of the facilities – and to see how Butlin’s is responding to the cost of living challenges now facing the families holidaying on the coast with less disposable income.

The new playground, which is part of an overall investment on site of £10 million, sees Skegness trailblazing a vision for the future that continues to delight while giving families superb value for their hard-earned money.

Where you might expect to see savings there is investment – with entertainment always a key factor.

However, Jeremy explained there has has been much forward thinking in adding these attractions, which pave the way for Butlin’s to cater for more volume and help keep prices down. He said: “We’ve increased capacity from 6,000 guests to 6,200 – mainly day visitors - to keep prices down.”

In addition to SKYPARK, an exciting fairground development features four new rides as well as traditional ones such as the carousel, which has been refurbished. The area entered through an archway replaces an old building and improves the resort’s kerb appeal, especially at night when the site features dynamic lighting. Every detail has been included, from games where you can win a giant teddy to a snack bar where budget conscious families can even grab four hot dogs for £3.

Gone are the bland walkways to the next attraction – the site has been extensively landscaped with areas to sit and relax and watch the world go by.

And for those who enjoy eating out as part of their holiday treat there are plenty of offers at the restaurants and cafes – with many offering a kids eat for £1 deal from 12noon to 3pm.

Investment doesn’t stop with the SKYPARK and new fairground – the Studio 36 created when the holiday centre opened up after the pandemic with spaced out tables for watching shows is being gutted to become a spacious new entertainment centre that can be adapted to cater for large numbers.

Of course, the Splash Waterworld remains a firm favourite with families. It had benefited from a £18 million makeover just before the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the pools zoned into areas to incorporate rides, rafts and flumes sections as well as areas where grown-ups can sit and relax while watching their children.

Butlin’s is also one of the biggest employers in the area, with 1300 full-time staff increasing in the summer season. As well as offering job security it also enables staff to develop their skills. A recent example was Chef Academy graduate Jeronimo Simoes representing Butlin’s at the House of Commons during Apprentice Week.

The main attraction for the VIP visit was, of course, the SKYPARK itself – equipped with a wheelchair-accessible trampoline and roundabout, sit-up swings for support and sociability, and wheelchair-friendly walkways and ramps, to ensure no child is left on the sidelines.

There are specific zones for children who may require calmer play, such as the Tower of Calm that features wind-up light posts, calming sounds and music, for when energy levels are low. It is also home to the UK’s longest seesaw – at 24 metres long, families can rock together – generating energy to light up the Heart Line which pulses to the rhythm.

"You’ll find something there for every child – be it doing something together with family or doing it yourself and becoming brave going up the highest tower or down the fastest slide. That’s what it’s all about,” explained Jeremy.

Play doesn’t stop at nightfall. The site features dynamic lighting on its slides and towers extending playtime.

“We open until 10pm and our first day it was busy from 8am to 9pm,” said Jeremy. “At night the area with its special lighting becomes a whole new attraction – as is the new fairground area with its four new rides.

"We’ve completely renovated an area that was an old building and its given the resort as a whole much better kerb appeal.”

Megan and Steve Capes from East Yorkshire were staying in the fairground accommodation with children Millie, 3, and Alfie 6.

"We’ve been quite a few times and have really seen the difference this time,” said Megan. “We love the SKYPARK is for all ages and especially the shared swing Millie and Alfie can go on together.

"They love it.”

Alison Crofts was on holiday from Mansfield with partner Steve Martin and six-year-old daughter Amelia. They spent £400 on a self-catering break and were really appreciating the meal deals on site.

"We do like to eat out so the kids eat for £1 really helps, “ said Alison. “But overall we think it’s reall good value, especially with all the new changes this year.

"We love the new SKYPARK but the garden areas are lovely too. It seemed to be the same here for years but now it looks so different.”

