READER PICTURE: Blue skies give way to dark clouds near Skegness

This week's Reader Picture.

The photograph falls into that second camp, with a cloudscape that seems to say ‘you might want to grab a brolly (or maybe just head home)’.

The picture was taken near Crows Bridge, at Wainfleet Bank, and shared with the Standard by Marilyn Pryme as part of our Reader Picture feature.

From right to left, it transitions neatly from blue skies, to white cloud, and ultimately dark, forbidding signs of rain.

A fuller version of the same picture.