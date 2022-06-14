READER PICTURE: Bow wow wows with bow tie

Here we see Reader Picture regular Charlie, the Lhasa Apso, helping mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this past week by donning a patriotic bow tie.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 3:05 pm
Our latest Reader Picture.
Charlie is owned by Sarah Worthington, of Skegness, and has made numerous appearances in the Skegness Standard, including winning its Star Pet of 2013 competition.

Other events or times of year that Charlie has helped mark in the paper through the Reader Picture space include: Christmas, Remembrance Day, spring, and Valentine’s Day.

