READER PICTURE: Bow wow wows with bow tie

Our latest Reader Picture.

Charlie is owned by Sarah Worthington, of Skegness, and has made numerous appearances in the Skegness Standard, including winning its Star Pet of 2013 competition.

Other events or times of year that Charlie has helped mark in the paper through the Reader Picture space include: Christmas, Remembrance Day, spring, and Valentine’s Day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have a photograph you would like to see featured as a Reader Picture, you can email it to the newsroom on [email protected]

Alternatively, add it to the pinned Reader picture post on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard