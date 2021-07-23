READER PICTURE: ‘Common’ in, the water’s fine

This week’s Reader Picture takes us Skegness Natureland.

By David Seymour
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:00 pm
This week's reader picture.

Submitted by Jerome Slater, it shows a harbour seal – also known as a common seal – enjoying a swim.

Despite being called ‘common’, harbour seals are less common than the UK’s other seal species, the grey seal.

If you have a photograph you would like to see in this space in a future edition of the paper, you can email it to the newsroom on [email protected] or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard

