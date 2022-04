Our latest Reader Picture.

Perhaps this week’s Reader Picture will nudge it back behind the wheel.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was shared with us by Valerie Clarke who said: “It is that time of the year when my pond is full of frogs croaking and laying their frog spawn. Nice to sit and watch them on a sunny day.”