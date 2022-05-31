READER PICTURE: Horse and rider in front of a shimmering sea

This week’s Reader Picture has been supplied by Elissa Harper.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 1:10 pm
This week's Reader Picture.
It shows a horse and its rider in silhouette against a shimmering sea.

We like how the picture is divided neatly into sections, the sand, the sea (which looks wonderful in the sun), and the sky and off-shore windfarm above the horizon.

