READER PICTURE: Let's have a gander at a goose in Skegness

Our latest Reader Picture

It was taken by Jerome Slater, who has taken the shot from an impressively low angle.

On the surface, all appears still; beneath the water, of course, webbed feet will be flapping.

We are just a little bit below the eye-level of the bird, so this must be how geese appear to ducks when they find themselves sharing a body of water.

Canada geese were first introduced to the UK in St James's Park, London, in the 17th century. Today, the population numbers 62,000 breeding pairs.