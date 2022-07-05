READER PICTURE: Let's have a gander at a goose in Skegness

This week’s Reader Picture shows a Canada goose at Skegness’ boating lake.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 1:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 1:05 pm
Our latest Reader Picture
It was taken by Jerome Slater, who has taken the shot from an impressively low angle.

On the surface, all appears still; beneath the water, of course, webbed feet will be flapping.

We are just a little bit below the eye-level of the bird, so this must be how geese appear to ducks when they find themselves sharing a body of water.

Canada geese were first introduced to the UK in St James's Park, London, in the 17th century. Today, the population numbers 62,000 breeding pairs.

