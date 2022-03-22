READER PICTURE: Light finds a way

This one was shared with The Standard by Sandra Watson.
With the amount of cloud coverage on show, it does not look like it is going to be the sunniest of days, but at the time this photograph was taken the sun was able to beam its rays clearly through to the shoreline.
If you have a photograph you would like to see featured as a Reader Picture, you can send it to the newsroom on [email protected] or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard