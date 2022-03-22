READER PICTURE: Light finds a way

Being on the east coast, Skegness lends itself to spectacular, far-as-the-eye-can-see sunrises.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:07 pm
Our latest Reader Picture.

This one was shared with The Standard by Sandra Watson.

With the amount of cloud coverage on show, it does not look like it is going to be the sunniest of days, but at the time this photograph was taken the sun was able to beam its rays clearly through to the shoreline.

If you have a photograph you would like to see featured as a Reader Picture, you can send it to the newsroom on [email protected] or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard

