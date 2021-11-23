READER PICTURE: Morning sun lights the way to Skegness Pier

This week’s Reader Picture shows the morning sun off Skegness Pier.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:00 am
This week's Reader Picture.

It was shared with us by Sandra Smith.

The low sun and relatively calm sea has created a beam of light from the horizon to the corner of the pier. There is also a pleasing monochromatic look to the photograph in general, despite it not being shown in black-and-white. Having the sun next to a lamppost and a string of bulbs is also a fun juxtaposition.

If you have a Reader Picture you would like to share with us, you can email it to [email protected] or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard

Skegness Pier