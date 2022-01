The photo was shared with the Standard by Katharine Barker, who said there were lots of dogs barking at the bird, but it ‘just sat there posing’.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

If you have a picture you would like to see featured in the paper and online, you can email it to [email protected] or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard