READER PICTURE: Spoonbills serve up an impressive sight as record number visit Boston-area nature reserve
This magnificent photograph was shared with The Standard by RSPB Frampton Marsh.
It was taken by Robyn Dalton, a volunteer at the nature reserve, and shows two spoonbills in flight.
RSPB Frampton Marsh has been having a bumper period for spoonbills lately. On one day, 56 could be seen at once – a record among reserves in the county.
“We're getting so many as the climate is getting warmer,” a spokesman said. “Their normal southern breeding areas around the Med are drying out so their range is expanding northwards.”
The sight of seeing two in flight here is complemented by the attractive, dappled backdrop, created by the sun’s rays getting caught up in the clouds.
