READER PICTURE: Winged wonder with name of a Titan

Taken at Skegness’ Natureland Seal Sanctuary a few years ago, it shows one of the biggest insects on the planet, the atlas moth.
Atlas moths share their name with the Titan in Greek mythology tasked with holding up the heavens for eternity, but, according to the Natural History Museum, it is speculated that the origin may instead come from the pattern on its wings, which resemble a paper map.
