READER PICTURE(S): Rise and shine in Skegness

This week's Reader Pictures.

The picture on the left is taken in Skegness at 5am, capturing that day’s sunrise.

The picture on the right is from Skegness beach, with the sun still low enough in the sky to leave a shimmering trail of light on the North Sea.

If you have a photograph (or photographs) you would like to see featured on this page and on our website, you can email them to the newsroom on [email protected]