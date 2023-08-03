Register
Andy Gregory’s cracking photo shows a female mandarin duck, with unusually pale feathers, along with her brood of at least six ducklings.

Readers get snapping again to show off the wonders of our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 4th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

Here's a rather reflective photo taken and sent in by David Hodgkinson of a Canadian geese family on a river outing.

1. Reflections in the river

Here's a rather reflective photo taken and sent in by David Hodgkinson of a Canadian geese family on a river outing. Photo: Submitted

​David Hodgkinson took another lovely shot, this time of poppies in a field, spotted while out and about in the area.

2. Poppies in the field

​David Hodgkinson took another lovely shot, this time of poppies in a field, spotted while out and about in the area. Photo: Submitted

Here's something a little different from Julie Bell, showing a bracket fungus from a quirky angle.

3. Unusual angle

Here's something a little different from Julie Bell, showing a bracket fungus from a quirky angle. Photo: Submitted

This attractive landscape shot from Janet Hughes shows a superb sunset above our area.

4. Super sunset

This attractive landscape shot from Janet Hughes shows a superb sunset above our area. Photo: Submitted

