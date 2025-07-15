More than £5,000 was raised at the Skegness Charity Bike Ride.placeholder image
'Ready, Skeggy, Go': Over £5,000 raised in annual charity cycle from Mansfield to Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:54 BST
More than £5,000 has been raised on a 80-mile charity cycle to Skegness.

Riders taking part in the 20th anniversary of the Skegness Bike Ride from Mansfield to Skegness faced blistering heat to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK in memory of Phil Crumpton – the father of a previous organiser.

At the finish at the Royal Hotel, they were welcomed by The Hot Dogs Brass Band before the official reception inside.

Organisers said it was the best turnout in five years and thanked competitors and the families who went along to support them.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes was also there to offer his congratulations.

Bowel Cancer UK funds targeted research, provides expert information and support to patients and their families, educates the public and professionals about the disease and campaigns for early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care.

To make a donation, visit the Skegness Bike Ride Mansfield to Skegness Fundraising for Bowel Cancer UK on justgiving.com

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes congratulated the riders at the reception.

