'Ready, Skeggy, Go': Over £5,000 raised in annual charity cycle from Mansfield to Skegness

Riders taking part in the 20th anniversary of the Skegness Bike Ride from Mansfield to Skegness faced blistering heat to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK in memory of Phil Crumpton – the father of a previous organiser.

At the finish at the Royal Hotel, they were welcomed by The Hot Dogs Brass Band before the official reception inside.

Organisers said it was the best turnout in five years and thanked competitors and the families who went along to support them.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes was also there to offer his congratulations.

Bowel Cancer UK funds targeted research, provides expert information and support to patients and their families, educates the public and professionals about the disease and campaigns for early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care.

To make a donation, visit the Skegness Bike Ride Mansfield to Skegness Fundraising for Bowel Cancer UK on justgiving.com

1 . Skegness Charity Bike Ride Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes congratulated the riders at the reception. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness Charity Bike Ride Children wearing their medals with pride. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegness Charity Bike Ride Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes congratulated riders and teams. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Skegness Charity Bike Ride Skegness Charity Bike Ride. Photo: Barry Robinson