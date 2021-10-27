Reassurance Skegness is a safe for girls nights out after drinks spiking incidents in county

Extra security is in place at The Hive in Skegness to ensure safety for Girls Night Out customers.

A social media campaign has emerged nationally calling for a boycott of venues tonight (Wednesday) to demand change and raise awareness.

Girls Night In Lincoln was set up last week in response to the campaign - with people anonymously sharing their stories of when they believe they were spiked on a night out.

A petition asking for thorough searches at nightclub entries has reached more than 150,000 signatures. and there have been calls for greater repercussions for abusers, as well as training for nightclub staff.

However, efforts being taken in Skegness to keep all pub and club visitors safe are already proving successful, according to local police and a top venue owner.

There has been a strong police presence in the town throughout the summer season as part of Operation California - aimed at preventing violence, anti-social behaviour and to tackle drugs.

The multiagency operation saw officers and staff from other agencies such as East Lindsey District Council, plus a drugs detection dog from the RAF Police, carrying out searches at bars and pubs in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards.

Coast Insp Colin Haigh said Lincolnshire Police has received no reports of drinks spiking in Skegness.

"Operation California was created with that in mind," he said. "The Coast Policing team will continue to work with partner agencies and stakeholders to ensure the safety of our resident population and visiting community around the night time economy.

"We want everyone to enjoy the local attractions and services and feel safe while doing so.”

Taj Bola, owner of the Hive Complex, said they welcome Girls Nights Out, especially on Friday nights when they offer free drinks to ladies in the Tantra Cocktail Bar, but they have increased security to keep customers safe.

"I don't want to shrug off the recent publicity surrounding drinks spiking, but I believe it ties up with students going back to university, when many young people are out in cities like Lincoln who do not have experience of busy night clubs," he said.

"Our free drinks Ladies Nights Out is on a Friday but we have increased our security to ensure our customers are safe.

"Members of staff are in our clubs in plain clothes watching out for any suspicious activity.

"We also advertise the Ask Angela scheme, where any customer who feels unwell or unsafe can get help discreetly from a member of staff.

"This has been a spectacularly busy summer and we have had high numbers of doorman who have conducted random searches - up to 20 when we have been at our busiest and I don't know a venue anywhere which employs that many.