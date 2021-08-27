Rebecca from Skegness is county's hope to keep Miss England crown in Lincolnshire

Rebecca-Jay Fearn, a 24 year-old business owner from Skegness is competing for the title Miss England.

The final of the Miss England Contest sees two Lincolnshire residents join more than 40 women from across England at the Heart of England Conference Centre in Coventry for one of the most well-known beauty pageants in the world.

In 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee was crowned Miss England, the day before starting a new position as Junior Doctor at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 pageant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and postponement of the 2021 event, Bhasha has become the longest reigning Miss England in history.

Rebecca-Jay Fearn, a 24 year-old business owner from Skegness was crowned as Miss Lincolnshire in February 2021 following a virtual final held through Zoom due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

Rebecca-Jay said: “My duration as Miss Lincolnshire has been a life-changing experience so far, and I’m very lucky and honoured to have met some incredible people along my journey and made some fantastic new friends.

"My title has given me access to new opportunities and be involved in a variety of different events.

"I’m really excited for the final of Miss England.”

Mia Rothwell, a 21 year old University student from Boston also qualified for the Miss England finals having been crowned Miss Boston through placement as runner up of the Miss Lincolnshire competition.

Mia said: “The Miss England competition has been an exciting and different challenge for me, both physically and mentally. Following in the footsteps of the current reigning Miss England, Bhasha Mukherjee, is a huge honour for me, and I’m determined to continue to ensure that Boston is recognised for its potential.

Winning this competition would be a dream come true and help me with my passion to improve mental health awareness, particularly in younger adults and teenagers, accompanied by my fundraising to improve services for dementia.”

Phil Green, organiser of Miss Lincolnshire said: “Every year we hold Miss Lincolnshire, the calibre of the women gets better and better, and it becomes more of a challenge both for the regional competition, and the national too.

"I’m looking forward to seeing Mia and Rebecca both attend the Miss England finals later this week, and wish them both the very best of luck.”

The Miss England Final will involve a selection of rounds taking place on the day including a Plastic Free Ethical Fashion audition, Talent round, Flawless photographic and a Lookalike round.

Multiple rounds have already taken place throughout the duration of the summer, including a Sports round, a Bare face top model, Explore the Nation Tourism contest in association with UK Staycations where finalists promote the area they represent and more.