​Reconstruction works costing £320k will see two roads in Boston resurfaced from next week.

Works will begin on Forbes Road and Wellington Road in early April – with temporary road closures and diversions planned.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “It’s great news that we can get these roads in Boston resurfaced.

“The works will cost roughly £320,000 and will provide a considerably better road surface that will be of benefit to local residents and businesses for many years to come.

“We have to put a full road closure in place, because of the nature of the work. Inevitably there will be some disruption, but we’ll do our best to complete the works as quickly as we can.

Location of works: Forbes Road - from Freiston Road to Woad Farm Road, and Wellington Road - from Forbes Road to Kingsway.

These works will take place in Forbes Road on Tuesday, April 2, for one evening; and in Wellington Road, form Thursday, April 4, for up to one week.

The diversion route for Forbes Road will be via Forbes Road / Woad Farm Road / Kingsway / Woodthorpe Avenue / Freiston Road / Forbes Road, and vice versa. For Wellington Road, it will be via Wellington Road / Forbes Road / Freiston Road / Woodthorpe Avenue / Kingsway Wellington Road, and vice versa.