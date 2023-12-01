Almost 10,000 visitors descended on the Lincolnshire Showground for this year’s annual Food and Gift Fair – a record high for the event.

Activities included an immersive storytime experience with Santa himself

Highlights from the weekend included live cooking demonstrations on the Lincolnshire Kitchen stage by Great British Bake Off star Sandy Docherty along with Dominic Franks of Dom in the Kitchen fame and other well-known local chefs.

There were more than 150 stalls selling everything from handmade Christmas cards to Lincolnshire Poacher cheese, live performances by talented local choirs/ singers and even a special visit from Santa.

There was something for everyone and a perfect way to start your Christmas shopping.

There were plenty of workshops to help people get into the festive spirit, with expert tuition from Lincolnshire Co-op florists on how to make Christmas wreaths, table decorations and door swags.

Charlotte Powell, ​Lincolnshire Agricultural Society chief executive, said: “We are thrilled that this year’s event has attracted record numbers.

“Lincolnshire Showground's Food and Gift is a fun, festive, family event, which really helps to kick off the Christmas season for the county, so I can see why so many people attended.

​“Not only is it a good opportunity for people to get some unique gifts in time for Christmas, it also provides great exposure for local businesses.

​“The Santa’s Workshop area was again a real hit with our younger visitors; letting them get hands-on with a whole range of activities with support from local businesses. We also created an additional immersive experience, where families enjoyed Storytime with Santa in his iconic lounge.

​“We would like to thank everyone who made this year such a magical affair, and to everyone who plays a part in the ongoing success of the fair.

“Plans are already in motion for 2024, and we’re already looking forward to making next year's even better.”