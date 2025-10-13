Record nominations were received when Lincolnshire’s community services and hospitals staff were recognised for their excellence in patient care, innovation, leadership and teamwork.

The Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group (LCHG) annual staff awards saw 52 individuals and teams shortlisted from 1,297 nominations across 13 categories, showing ‘just how much our colleagues and patients value those working in the NHS in Lincolnshire’.

Award winners and highly commended entries received trophies and certificates in recognition of their excellence during the ceremony held at the Lincolnshire Showground. funded through sponsorship from suppliers and local businesses.

The LCHG Staff Awards are just one way in which NHS staff in Lincolnshire are rewarded and recognised, with a number of categories celebrating excellence in patient care, compassion and respect, great team work and innovation amongst other things. Nominations are made by both patients and staff.

Lungs United, a patient choir who performed for attendees at the event.

A raffle held on the evening also raised £2,256 for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity and Lincolnshire NHS Charity.

Group Chief Executive, Karen Dunderdale said: “Our awards are key part of our reward and recognition programme for colleagues, showing them just how important they are to the people of Lincolnshire and how grateful we are for everything that they do, every day.

“It was an absolute pleasure and a privilege to celebrate our amazing colleagues who really go above and beyond in caring for our patients, looking after each other and innovating to make sure that the services we provide are the best they can be.

“This year, the awards received a record 1,297 nominations across 13 categories, with 52 individuals and teams shortlisted, which I think shows just how much our colleagues and patients value those working in the NHS in Lincolnshire.

“Within the nominations this year, there are some amazing stories of colleagues who exemplify the privilege of working for the NHS- offering care, compassion and expertise to improve the lives and health of the people of Lincolnshire.

“Thank you and well done to all those nominated this year and special congratulations to the winners for their achievement.”

The full list of awards winners and highly commended entries for the LCHG Staff Awards 2025 are as follows.

Great Patient Experience and Involvement Award- Acute

Winner- Rebecca Taylor, Paediatric Diabetes Nurse Specialist, Lincoln County Hospital

Highly commended- Lincolnshire Colorectal Stoma team, Lincoln County Hospital and Grantham and District Hospital

Great Patient Experience and Involvement Award- Community

Winner- Hayley Bullard, Respiratory Specialist Nurse, countywide

Highly commended- Lincoln Community Stroke team

Team of the Year Award – Clinical

Winner- Community Cardiology team, countywide

Highly commended- Stroke Therapy Team, Lincoln County Hospital

Team of the Year Award – Non-Clinical

Winner- Radiology Reception team, Lincoln County Hospital

Highly commended- NHS Reservists, acute hospitals countywide

Improvement, Education and Research Award

Winner- Rob Tidy, Functional Skills Assessor, Talent Academy - Health and Care Apprentice Centre

Highly commended- Annie Theed, Macmillan Breast Care Coordinator, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Collaboration Award

Winner- Black and Asian Maternal Health Group, countywide

Highly commended- Neil Baker, Specialist Neighbourhood Practitioner, Boston Health Clinic

Rising Star Award

Winner- Kimberley Wade, Student Nursing Associate, Witham Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Highly commended- Casey Goddard, Occupational Therapist, Lincoln County Hospital

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award

Winner- Boniface Tsuro, Senior Finance Business Partner, LCHS

Highly commended- Viki Ripley, Senior Sexual Health Practitioner, Grantham Sexual Health Clinic

Unsung Hero Award – Clinical

Winner- Patricia Wright, Specialist Neighbourhood Practitioner, East Neighbourhood Team, Louth

Highly commended- Louise Dixon, Community Midwife, Lincoln

Unsung Hero Award – Non-Clinical

Winner- Thomas Evans, Chief Nursing Information Officer, ULTH

Highly commended- Donna Wright, Medical Secretary, Respiratory Department, Lincoln County Hospital

Outstanding Leader Award

Winner- Jo Checkley, Community Cardiology Clinical Lead, countywide

Highly commended- Lisa Marshall, Matron for Gynaecology and Breast, ULTH

Volunteer of the Year Award

Winner- Phil Jones, Rainforest Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Highly commended- Rosemary Lloyd, Outpatients Department, Johnson Hospital, Spalding

Chair’s Compassion and Respect Award

Winner- St Francis School Nursing team, St Francis Special School, Lincoln

Highly commended- Breast Units, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Chief Executive’s Award

Winner- Patricia Hopkins, Catering Team Leader, Lincoln County Hospital

Winner- Skegness Lymphedema Team