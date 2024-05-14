​Record sixth term for Caistor Mayor

Councillor Jon Wright has been elected as mayor for a record sixth term of office. Image: Dianne Tuckett

​Councillor Jon Wright has been elected as chairman of Caistor Town Council and mayor for a record sixth time.

The appointment was made at last week’s full council meeting and Coun Wright said it is something he is “immensely proud” of.

However, he acknowledged he is just one of a team working for the benefit of the town. He said: “We are considerably lucky to have councillors in Caistor that do such immense work. This dedication and commitment benefits the town on so many levels. With our clerk, Michelle, working meticulously behind the scenes, we have a great understanding of the many aspects and scenarios we face.”

Councillor Angela Clark was elected as vice-chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caistor is well-known for its many events organised by a host of volunteers all working together.

He added: “As we head into summer, we still have Caistor Lions Beer festival on June 7 and 8, the Parish Church Garden party, Caistor in Bloom open gardens and more to look forward to.”

With the popular events attracting people from a wide area, parking issues are something regularly raised.

This is something on the agenda for the annual town meeting, which takes place tomorrow (Thursday, May 16) in Caistor Town Hall, starting at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by the town council, there will be the annual council report and then residents are invited to share their suggestions about improving parking in the town.