Record Style Award prizes on offer at Summer Plate Ladies Day this weekend

More than £6,000 of prizes will be on offer for the Style Awards at Summer Plate Ladies Day this year, as racegoers from Market Rasen and beyond prepare to don their most stylish outfits for one of the highlights of Lincolnshire’s summer calendar.

Ladies Day at Market Rasen. Image The Jockey Club

The hugely popular Style Awards will return with a record haul of prizes, including cash prizes for the first time, as well as exclusive giveaways from Simpsons Spa and Appletree Holiday Park.

There will also be a chance to enjoy future fixtures at the racecourse, including chart sensation Tom Grennan playing live on August 19 and win a table for four in the ever-popular Altior’s restaurant at a selection of racedays later in 2023.

With locally-made flower bouquets and magnums of champagne on offer too, everything is set up for the fiercest competition to date to be crowned best dressed lady and best dressed couple.

Ladies Day at Market Rasen Image: Megan Ridgwell

Platinum-selling dance duo Ultrabeat will be taking to the stage for a DJ set from the roof of AP’s Bar after racing to round off proceedings and, on the track, the Unibet Summer Plate and Summer Hurdle provide two hugely competitive contests and the highlights of the summer jumping season.

Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “We can’t wait to open our gates and welcome everyone to Summer Plate Ladies Day this Saturday, and we’ve been working hard to ensure our Style Awards will be as hotly contested as ever before.

“The people of Lincolnshire never let us down and between the outfits on offer, the great racing on the track and Ultrabeat providing an after party to round off the day, it should be a day to remember.

“Demand for tickets has been really encouraging and we would recommend pre-booking if you can. All in all it should be a great occasion and we hope to see as many people as possible from the local area coming to join us.”

Ladies Day at Market Rasen Image: The Jockey Club