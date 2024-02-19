An employment and skills fair helped employers showcase vacancies and career paths.

West Lindsey District Council has been working with a range of partners including the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to support people into employment, creating a thriving community.

An employment and skills fair, held in November created an opportunity for job seekers to connect with industry professionals and explore various career opportunities.

It also offered employers the opportunity to showcase vacancies and career paths.

Alongside the Jobs Fair, partners worked together with Spar to deliver a Sector-Based Work Academy Programme which gave job seekers the opportunity to develop skills, to increase their chance of gaining a job with the employer.

It also gave participants a valuable insight to the world of work, aligning them with the specific needs of employers in today's competitive job market.

In total, Gainsborough Job Centre supported 19 customers to successfully gain employment with Spar which has been built within the Keepmoat Homes’ Warren Wood development, off Foxby Lane in Gainsborough.

Graham Metcalfe, Lincolnshire Partnership manager at Department for Work and Pensions said: “It’s great that we have been able to work on another joint venture with local skills partners, West Lindsey District Council and Lincoln College.

“Together we have been able to support local people with the skills required by the employer to fill job opportunities, which is great.”

West Lindsey District Council is committed to developing employment opportunities and skills levels across the district.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “It is great to see that the new Spar shop has created around 20 much needed jobs for the district.

“I am sure this will be welcome news for many, and it was great to see some of the successful applicants were recruited from Wilko’s which closed last year.”