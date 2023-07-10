Recycling reminder to residents after fire at Gainsborough recycling centre

After a fire at Gainsborough Household Waste Recycling Centre residents are being reminded of the dangers of not disposing of electrical items and batteries properly.

Fire services were called to the site on Long Wood Road, Gainsborough, at around 10.20am on Saturday, July 1, following reports of a fire in the non-recyclables skip.

Crews from Gainsborough fire station and Misterton fire station in Nottinghamshire tackled the blaze, which was caused by an electrical item or battery in amongst the waste, for around four hours and the site was forced to close until the following day (Sunday, July 2).

Waste and fire crews are now reminding residents of the dangers of not disposing of electrical items and batteries properly.

The fire was caused by an electrical item or battery in amongst the waste

Because waste is compacted, both at the Household Waste Recycling Centres and in the back of bin lorries, it is important not to put electrical items in the bin or it could start a fire, putting waste workers at risk.

Coun Daniel McNally, executive member for waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Thankfully no-one was hurt during the incident at Gainsborough recycling centre.

"But it is a reminder that we all need to take extra care to ensure we’re not putting electrical items or batteries into general waste bins.

“This applies to anything with a plug, or that contains batteries, including non-removable batteries like disposable vapes or old mobile phones.

“You’ll find specific places at all our Household Waste Recycling Centres where you can dispose of electrical items and batteries. You can also recycle batteries at most supermarkets and other stores that sell them.

“Not only is it important to recycle these items properly so that they don’t start a fire, but they contain vital resources that can be recycled; please dispose of them in the right place and don’t put them in your bins at home or in the general waste at the recycling centre.”