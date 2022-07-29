Recycling scheme sees £15k gifted to LIVES

LIVES

LIVES, along with and St Andrew’s Hospice, have received a £27,000 charitable donation between them from West Lindsey’s crematorium Lea Fields.

Former chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Steve England, selected the charity LIVES earlier in the year and current chairman, Coun Angela Lawrence selected St Andrew’s Hospice.

LIVES received a £15,000 charitable donation from Lea Fields Crematorium, the third organisation to receive a cheque from the scheme.

LIVES is a vital Lincolnshire charity who attend 999 medical emergencies across the county, 365 days a year, providing rapid first response support on their doorstep, or highly specialised medical interventions to the most seriously ill patients.

Tiffany Allen, corporate and grants fundraising manager for LIVES said: “We are incredibly grateful for the kind donation of £15,000 from the metal recycling scheme.

"What an incredible legacy for those people who have donated to the scheme; knowing that the funds raised will ensure that our Emergency Responders can continue to be there for local people when they need help the most.

“Not only do our Emergency Responders attend 999 medical emergencies, they are there for the family of patients when they need support the most.

"Suffering a loss is difficult in any situation, but our emergency responders are there to try and help make things a little more manageable."

This will now be the fourth round of donations that Lea Fields has been able to award as part of the scheme.

Coun Lawrence added: “Both St Andrew’s Hospice and LIVES do such incredible work, with the Hospice providing free care for people living with a progressive life-limiting conditions, and LIVES providing emergency care to those in critical circumstance.