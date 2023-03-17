It’s Red Nose Day in Skegness and the perfect excuse to get involved with the national campaign and have fun while raising funds for good causes.

Pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness raising money for Red Nose Day by wearing pyjamas. .

At the Richmond School in Skegness, pupils gave a donation to stay in their pyjamas.

Comic Relief supports incredible projects and organisations who are making a difference for people across the UK and around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The money raised will help support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty here in the UK and around the world.

Red Nose Day promises an incredible night of television with plenty of surprises . It’s coming live from its home at Media City UK, Salford, from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

To make a donation to Comic Relief visit here.

Advertisement

Advertisement