At the Richmond School in Skegness, pupils gave a donation to stay in their pyjamas.
Comic Relief supports incredible projects and organisations who are making a difference for people across the UK and around the world.
The money raised will help support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty here in the UK and around the world.
Red Nose Day promises an incredible night of television with plenty of surprises . It’s coming live from its home at Media City UK, Salford, from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
