Red Nose Day fun raising funds in Skegness for good causes

It’s Red Nose Day in Skegness and the perfect excuse to get involved with the national campaign and have fun while raising funds for good causes.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:51 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT
Pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness raising money for Red Nose Day by wearing pyjamas. .
At the Richmond School in Skegness, pupils gave a donation to stay in their pyjamas.

Comic Relief supports incredible projects and organisations who are making a difference for people across the UK and around the world.

The money raised will help support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty here in the UK and around the world.

Red Nose Day promises an incredible night of television with plenty of surprises . It’s coming live from its home at Media City UK, Salford, from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

To make a donation to Comic Relief visit here.

We’d love to hear if you have been involved. Send your pictures and details to [email protected]

