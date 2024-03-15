RED NOSE DAY: Watch pupils at Skegness school tell jokes for Comic Relief

Mrs Suzy Kilner, Learning Support Assistant at Beacon Primary Academy, had no problem finding volunteers to tell jokes for our video, which you can watch here.

She has also been explaining how Comic Refief supports projects and good causes in the UK and around the world

This afternoon pupils are also taking part in a Red Nose Day colour run.

You can make a donation to the charity for the school’s efforts by visiting the official Comic Relief website here.

