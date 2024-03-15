RED NOSE DAY: Watch pupils at Skegness school tell jokes for Comic Relief

‘Knock knock.’ ’Who’s there?’ – It’s Red Nose Day and the Skegness Standard has dropped in at a local school where pupils have been making us smile to raise money for the annual appeal by telling jokes.
Mrs Suzy Kilner, Learning Support Assistant at Beacon Primary Academy, had no problem finding volunteers to tell jokes for our video, which you can watch here.

She has also been explaining how Comic Refief supports projects and good causes in the UK and around the world

This afternoon pupils are also taking part in a Red Nose Day colour run.

You can make a donation to the charity for the school’s efforts by visiting the official Comic Relief website here.

Pupils of Beacon Primary Academy in Skegness too part in a colour run for Red Nose Day.

Pupils of Beacon Primary Academy in Skegness too part in a colour run for Red Nose Day.

Beacon Primary School pupils in Skegness tell jokes to raise money for Red Nose Day.

Beacon Primary School pupils in Skegness tell jokes to raise money for Red Nose Day.

Teachers tell us the paint washes off easily - what great fun though!

Teachers tell us the paint washes off easily - what great fun though!

You can run but you can't avoid the colour - it's for charity after all!

You can run but you can't avoid the colour - it's for charity after all!

