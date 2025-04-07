Redevelopment stops at Skegness railway station after contactor pulls out

Skegness Railway Station.

Work has stopped at Skegness Railway Station as rail bosses look for a new partner to finish the job.

Following speculation on social media, East Midlands Rail has confirmed that Taziker Ltd has stopped work on the station redevelopment.

The company is now seeking a new delivery partner to ensure construction is completed as soon as possible.

Funded by Government Town Deal money, the £3.3 million project aims to completely reconfigure the station layout and improve passenger flow.

The final phase of work was due to be completed by 25 May, despite earlier delays to phase one.

That stage, which involves repurposing the unused Red Star Building at the front of the station into new customer areas and retail units, was briefly held up after structural issues were uncovered during the building’s strip-out.

Work to date has seen a complete refurbishment of the derelict building on the front of the station to create a new waiting area, ticket office, retail units and facilities for staff.

In addition, outside new lighting and CCTV have been fitted on the concourse and platforms.

It is unclear how the latest development will affect the overall timescale.

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We remain fully committed to the redevelopment of Skegness station and are very excited about the customer and wider community benefits this project will deliver. Taziker Ltd, the contractor, has stopped works at Skegness.

“In response to this, we are working swiftly to appoint a new delivery partner to ensure construction is completed as soon as possible.”

Chris Baron, chair of the Connected Coast board, told Lincolnshire World: “As far as we are aware the first phase was finished but EMR and the contractor couldn’t agree a way forward for the second phase so a new contractor will be appointed.

"This project is EMR’s responsibility and no further funding will be required from Town Funds to complete this project.”

The issue was first raised on Facebook on Thursday (April 3) by Paul Collins, an independent candidate for Skegness South in the upcoming Lincolnshire County Council elections.

He wrote: “I have just been told that the contractors have walked off the Connected Coast railway station development.”

Reform UK candidate for Ingoldmells Rural Danny Brookes responded to the post, claiming: “Apparently the contractors who are doing the first phase of the rail station are not going on to do the second phase. They had under-quoted so East Midlands Rail are getting a new contractor in.”

Taziker Ltd has been approached for comment.