Reform make gains across Lincolnshire in county council local elections

By Chrissie Redford
Published 2nd May 2025, 03:53 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 08:24 BST
The count in Boston.The count in Boston.
Reform is making gains across Lincolnshire in the county council local elections

Following on from the success of their candidate Dame Andrea Jenkins being confirmed as the first Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, counts are underway for the county council elections.

MP for Boston and Skegness and the Reform Party’s Deputy Leader Richard Tice described the early results as "seismic shift" in British politics. "We have been parking our tanks on a former Tory lawn,” he said.

Results are:

The count underway in East Lindsey.The count underway in East Lindsey.
Boston North – Magdalena Cullen – Reform (479 majority).

Donington Rural – Jane Lesley King – Reform (598 majority).

Boston Coastal – Alistair Stanley Arundell – Reform (687 majority).

Boston South – Barry Robert Andrew Daish – Reform (664 majority)

Count underway in East Lindsey.Count underway in East Lindsey.
Boston West – Michael Cheyne – Reform (574 majority)

Boston Rural – Paul Timothy Lock – Reform (380 majority)

Birchwood – Brenda Hazel Collier – Reform (649 majority)

Crowland – Raymond Balfor Condell – Reform (591 majority)

Ballot boxes in East Lindsey.Ballot boxes in East Lindsey.
Holbeach – Thomas Edmund Sneath – Reform (712 majority)

Holbeach Rural – Neil Carey – Reform (371 majority)

Louth North – Nicholas Arthur Hastings – Reform (367 majority)

Louth South – Courtney Ruben Robinson – Reform (56 majority)

Mablethorpe – Courtney Ruben Robinson – Reform (944 majority)

Skegness South – Jimmy Brookes – Reform (924 majority

Spalding East – Robert Antony Gibson – Reform (392 majority)

Spalding Elloe – Ingrid Helen Sheard – Reform (231 majority)

Spalding South – Gary John Taylor – Conservative (34 majority)

Spalding West – Manzur Hasan – Reform (89 majority)

The Suttons – Robbie Woods – Reform (269 majority)

  • We will bring you more results as they come in.
