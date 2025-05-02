Reform take control of Lincolnshire County Council in shock landslide

By Jamie Waller, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 17:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Reform UK have tossed the Conservatives out of power on Lincolnshire County Council after sweeping across the county.

The party won 44 out of 70 seats in a stunning landslide, almost entirely sweeping East Lindsey, South Holland and Boston, with many senior councillors losing their seats.

It’s a shocking defeat for the Conservatives, who have been in control of the council for nearly 30 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have been reduced to 14 seats, making them the official opposition.

The new political map for Lincolnshire County Council (Reform in light blue)The new political map for Lincolnshire County Council (Reform in light blue)
The new political map for Lincolnshire County Council (Reform in light blue)

The rest of the council will be composed of five Liberal Democrats, three Labour, three Independents and a Lincolnshire Independent.

Coun Martin Hill, who lost his position as council leader but retained his Folkingham Rural seat, said he worried about the new administration.

He said: “I am worried how they will fare, they are no policies, all soundbite. They will find that difficult to deliver in power.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He blamed the national political picture for the Conservative party’s deep losses, but warned that the county council wouldn’t be able to do anything about issues like immigration.

Leading Tories Colin Davie, Patricia Bradwell and Danny McNally were among those who lost their seats.

Mike Rudkin, who set the Lincolnshire branch of Reform up, said he was delighted with the results even if he’d been unsuccessful in gaining a seat.

He said: “It was just me and a few volunteers when we started four years ago, and membership has just grown and grown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We had fantastic results last night, and Andrea Jenkyns is definitely the right person for the job. We’re finally starting to get the change Lincolnshire needs.”

The party’s newly-elected councillors will meet in the coming days to elect a leader.

Reform secured 73,207 votes across the county – more than Conservative and Labour put together.

The last time anyone but a Conservative held the top seat in the county was 1997, when Labour briefly held it.

This will be the final election for Lincolnshire County Council, with it likely to be abolished around 2027 in a local government shake-up.

Related topics:Lincolnshire County CouncilReform UKMartin HillEast LindseyLincolnshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice