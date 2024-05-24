Reform UK leader Richard Tice kicks off election campaign in Skegness
Mr Tice is expected to expected to arrive at the Vine Hotel in Skegness this morning.
Reform UK will be chasing its first win in the polls on July 4 as it contests 630 of 650 seats up for grabs in England, Scotland and Wales.
Formerly known as the Brexit Party, Reform UK got its first MP in March when Conservative member Lee Anderson defected to the party.
Earlier this week, Mr Tice said ‘this great nation of ours can do so much better but to do so we have to change course’.
He said: “Contrary to what all the commentators say, the likes of my good friend Lee Anderson, myself, we are going to win seats – we are going to win seats.”
The group – of which Nigel Farage is an honorary president – did not contest the Boston and Skegness seat in the 2019 December general election.
Four-and-a-half years ago, Matt Warman secured 31,963 votes for the Tory party, more than 25,000 than his nearest rival, Labour’s Ben Cook.
Mr Warman has announced he will be standing again.
Also announced for the Boston and Skegness seat is David Dickason for the English Democrats.
