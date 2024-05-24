Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The leader of the Reform UK Richard Tice is heading to the coast today (Saturday) to kick off his campaign for the Boston and Skegness seat in the upcoming general election.

Mr Tice is expected to expected to arrive at the Vine Hotel in Skegness this morning.

Reform UK will be chasing its first win in the polls on July 4 as it contests 630 of 650 seats up for grabs in England, Scotland and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly known as the Brexit Party, Reform UK got its first MP in March when Conservative member Lee Anderson defected to the party.

Earlier this week, Mr Tice said ‘this great nation of ours can do so much better but to do so we have to change course’.

He said: “Contrary to what all the commentators say, the likes of my good friend Lee Anderson, myself, we are going to win seats – we are going to win seats.”

The group – of which Nigel Farage is an honorary president – did not contest the Boston and Skegness seat in the 2019 December general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four-and-a-half years ago, Matt Warman secured 31,963 votes for the Tory party, more than 25,000 than his nearest rival, Labour’s Ben Cook.

Mr Warman has announced he will be standing again.