Reform UK Lincolnshire elects Sean Matthews as group leader

A group photo of Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns and Boston and Skegness MP Richard Tice with Reform UK councillors outside County Offices

Reform UK Lincolnshire county councillors have elected Sean Matthews, councillor for Tattershall Castle, as group leader following a meeting of councillors.

Mr Matthews retired from royalty protection in the Met Police seven years ago and lives in Lincolnshire alongside his family and grandchildren. He is committed to working tirelessly to make Lincolnshire County Council work better for local people.

He will be joined by Rob Gibson, councillor for Spalding East, as deputy leader.

Reform UK won 44 out of 70 seats on Lincolnshire County Council in the recent local election, securing an overall majority and entering into administration on the authority for the first time.

Nationally, the party secured 677 seats with 31% of the vote share - the first time a party other than the Conservatives or Labour have won these elections in modern British political history.

Group leader of Reform UK on Lincolnshire County Council Sean Matthews said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Lincolnshire County Council.

“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we now have full control of the council and an excellent Greater Lincolnshire mayor in Andrea Jenkyns.

"The people of Lincolnshire have given us a clear mandate for serious change and we fully intend to deliver that.”