Reform UK’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns elected first-ever Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire

By Ivan Morris Poxton, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:43 BST
Reform UK’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns has been elected the first-ever Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

The declaration of the result came through at 6.48AM and was made at Grimsby, the lead count for the night.

Dame Andrea got more than 100,000 votes, her nearest rival Conservative Rob Waltham almost exactly 40,000 votes behind.

The result was broadly in line with a YouGov poll of the mayoral election, released the week before, which predicted Dame Andrea would win with approximately 40 per cent of the vote, and Rob Waltham in second with 25 per cent.

Reform UK's Dame Andrea Jenkyns, accompanied to the count by her sisterReform UK's Dame Andrea Jenkyns, accompanied to the count by her sister
The overall result was Sally Horscroft – Green Party, 15,040 (6.02 per cent); Dame Andrea JenkynsReform UK, 104,133 (41.69 per cent) – ELECTED; Marianne Overton – Lincolnshire Independents, 19,911 (7.98 per cent); Jason Stockwood – Labour Party, 30,384 (12.16 per cent); Rob Waltham – Conservative Party, 64,585 (25.86 per cent) and Trevor Young – Liberal Democrats, 13,728 (5.50 per cent).

The rejected ballots were 2,011 and the turnout was 30.15 per cent.

The results for West Lindsey District Council were Sally Horscroft – Green Party, 1,603; Dame Andrea Jenkyns – Reform UK, 10,260; Marianne Overton – Lincolnshire Independents, 1,549; Jason Stockwood – Labour Party, 2,902; Rob Waltham – Conservative Party, 6,238 and Trevor Young – Liberal Democrats, 3,446.

The rejected ballots were 252 and the turnout was 34.36 per cent.

The overall Lincolnshire County Council area figures (total of all districts and City of Lincoln) were Sally Horscroft – Green Party, 12,211;Dame Andrea Jenkyns – Reform UK, 78,617; Marianne Overton – Lincolnshire Independents, 17,954; Jason Stockwood – Labour Party, 19,140; Rob Waltham – Conservative Party, 44,343 and Trevor Young – Liberal Democrats, 11,685.

The rejected ballots were 1,850.

