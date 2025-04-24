Refurbishment continues at award-winning gardens in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:25 BST
Refurbishment of Tower Gardens in Skegness is continuing with the front entrance and surrounding railings being painted.

Skegness Town Council says it hopes to have the improvements completed in the next couple of months.

As well as the railings, the refurbishment includes the pond pump reinstated, and improvements to accessibility through re-levelling and re-routing footpaths. So far this year the play park flooring has been professionally cleaned and new railings installed.

"We do hope that the nice weather continues, and you get to enjoy this space over the next few months,” said a spokesperson.

The railings surrounding Skegness Tower Gardens are being painted as part of the ongoing refurbishment.The railings surrounding Skegness Tower Gardens are being painted as part of the ongoing refurbishment.
In February, the refurbishment of the Grade II listed park in Skegness, which is being funded by the Town Fund, was recognised with a regional award.

Tower Gardens was Highly Commended in the Development of the Year (under £5m) category at the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce Greater Lincolnshire Construction and Property Awards.

