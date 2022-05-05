Lincolnshire Community Health Service, which provides community-based health and social care services, has applied to East Lindsey District Council for permission to carry out the works on its Cecil Avenue facility.The plans include new windows and openings, alongside a replacement entrance door and a new ramp to the front elevation.In documents submitted to the council, bosses say that the areas to be transformed are currently vacant and used only for storage.Ceri Lennon, Director of People and Innovation at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “This is to provide a better and more accessible space for both staff and patients.”According to Accessable.co.uk the health centre provides services including podiatry, special care dental, diabytes, therapy, physiotherapy and addiction treatments.It is open 9am-5pm Monday-Thursday and 9am-4.30pm Friday and closed over the weekends.Thursday and 9am-4.30pm Friday and closed over the weekends.