Refurbishment works at Boston's Dolphin Lane expected to last almost six months

Works to carry out the public realm improvement scheme on Dolphin Lane have started.

Refurbishment works are now underway in Dolphin Lane.

The project, which began on Monday, is due to last until late October.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This fantastic project will see the current pedestrian footway along Dolphin Lane replaced with yorkstone paving setts.

“Doing this will not only create a more attractive retail environment, but will also hopefully lead to higher footfall for the businesses situated on Dolphin Lane thanks to better links with Market Place.

Dolphin Lane, Boston.

“Like any improvement works of this sort, some disruption is inevitable. In this instance, we will be closing Dolphin Lane in phased sections with some additional temporary restrictions in place.

“However, I want to stress that pedestrian access will be maintained at all times so it will be business as usual in the area.”

As part of the works, the temporary restrictions below in place throughout the duration of the project:

Dolphin Lane – a fully signed pedestrian diversion route will be in place from Dolphin Lane via Market Place to Petticoat Lane to Mitre Lane, and vice versa

Market Place – three parking bays will be suspended adjacent to the entrance to Dolphin Lane

Pump Square – the disabled parking bays will be relocated within Pump Square and a limited number of bays will be available for deliveries only; all other parking bays will be suspended to allow for a site compound

The rejuvenation project, which will create a consistent appearance between Dolphin Lane and the Market Place, will see 3,500 aesthetically-pleasing yorkstone setts laid on Dolphin Lane, along with repairs/replacements to the current bollards and a new bin, bench and four cycle stands installed.

A spokesperson at Boston Borough Council, said: “We are pleased to see these works begin on one of our much used lanes off Boston Town Centre, giving easier access to all of our residents.

“It has been essential that these works have been planned around being able to keep the businesses open as usual whilst they are being done and a huge thanks go to the team that have been liaising with the businesses to do just that.”

Neil Kempster, Chair of Boston Town Deal Board, said: “It’s great to see more works starting that benefit from the Town Deal investment into Boston. The work that has now begun on Dolphin Lane will enhance access and improve the appearance of this area through high quality repairs and refurbishment.

“These improvements sit within a wider programme of works, which together all serve to create a better experience for everyone who comes into our town centre.

“By working in partnership, and through the Towns Fund investment we have a unique opportunity to add to and enhance Boston’s appeal, ultimately helping to bring people into our town and enjoy everything that it has to offer.”

The Dolphin Lane works, which are funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lincolnshire County Council and Boston Town Deal, will create a consistent appearance between Dolphin Lane and the Market Place. This project is part of a larger set of schemes aimed at transforming Boston town centre and regenerating its historic buildings are moving forward.

In addition to the Dolphin Lane works, other improvements being carried out in the town centre as part of the Boston Town Deal funding include the refurbishment of properties, the replacement of shopfronts, and the restoration of historic features.

One building to benefit from restoration work is 16 Market Place which has undergone external improvements, funded by the Town Deal accelerator fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund Townscape Heritage Scheme.

As well as the refurbishment of historic buildings, a grant aid scheme for business owners to invest in the outward-facing aspects of their property has also been launched, to strong demand from local proprietors, funded through Boston Town Deal.