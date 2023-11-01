Relief as plans to close several railway ticket offices in Lincolnshire are scrapped

The move to scrap the plans has been hailed a ‘victory for disabled people’ and a ‘demonstration of people power’.

Sleaford railway station.

This was part of a nationwide announcement of proposals by rail operators to do away with hundreds of ticket offices across England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals, approved by the Department for Transport, sparked outrage from local residents, MPs, councillors, and disability groups.

Ticket offices are now to remain open at railway stations in Boston (pictured), Sleaford and Skegness.

However, following pressure from campaigners and concerns expressed by MPs, the Government has now made a full U-turn and asked rail operators to withdraw their plans.

The news was welcomed by disability equality charity Scope. Louise Rubin, Head of Policy at the charity, said: “This is a victory for the hundreds of thousands of disabled people who called out the absurdity of closing ticket offices. These plans made no sense in the context of our inaccessible rail network, and would have resulted in more people being stranded without the support they need.

“We’re pleased the Government has halted these plans in their tracks, but they can't stop here. One in four of us is disabled. Government must now create long-overdue changes so that every disabled person can use our transport system with confidence."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Along with selling tickets, the employees at ticket offices also sell railcards, reserve seats, deal with lost property and other enquiries.

EMR had previously said that around just five per cent of their tickets are now bought at manned ticket stations, and that their proposal “forms part of plans to modernise the railway and bring it more in line with modern consumer expectations”.

But many, including local councillors and an MP, campaigned against the planned closures.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham welcomed the news the proposals would not be going ahead. She said: “It is good news for Sleaford that EMR’s proposed closure to Sleaford train station ticket office, along with other nearby ticket offices, has been cancelled. I have been campaigning hard to ensure the Sleaford ticket office remains open, particularly when considering the support the helpful ticket office staff provide to elderly, disabled and vulnerable passengers. I have advocated against this closure directly with EMR and Ministers in meetings and correspondence in the House. I am pleased that the concerns have been listened to and the Government has communicated to the industry that such closures would be wrong and that as such Sleaford’s will remain open.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Kesteven District Councillor Ann Mear, who had proposed that NKDC support keeping the ticket offices open, said: “The decision to scrap this cruel plan demonstrates people power; it tells people to fight for what is right and that in a democracy it is always possible to win”.

Coun David Suiter, who seconded the motion at NKDC added: “We’ve won the battle. Thank you to all who took part in the campaign. Thanks to colleagues on Sleaford Town Council who helped with their petition. Also the disability groups and trade unions worked hard and also called for a judicial review as disabled people were not correctly considered, according to the law.”

Coun Marianne Overton, Leader of the Lincolnshire Independents was equally delighted, commenting. “It shows how important all our voices are, both here and right across the country. It was a thoughtless proposal with no account taken of people with disabilities. Ticket machines do not advise on the best route nor the best price, while ticket offices do. Trains are for everyone, and now we are all free to use them more easily. Huge thanks to colleagues and to everyone who contributed their voice in this mighty team effort.”

Mayor of Skegness, Coun Pete Barry, said it was 'great news'. "Many of our visitors are older and do not use the internet for booking or struggle with ticket machines," he said. "We were not happy when we heard the ticket office was to close, especially since East Midlands Railway are receiving over £3.3 million of our Town Deal Funding to modernise the station. I am sure a lot of residents and visitors will be pleased to hear the ticket office is not closing."