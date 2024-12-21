Remember loved ones this Christmas at poppy tree in Skegness

This weekend is the final opportunity to see the Christmas poppy display in Skegness before volunteers close for a well-earned festive break.

The Poppy Shop at the Hildreds Centre will be open today (Saturday) for people to add a poppy in memory of a loved one to the remembrance Christmas tree.

As reported, next year the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion are going ‘bigger and better’ – creating a Remembrance display at the Altitude 44 installation.

This follows the success of the 2024 display around the Clock Tower which featured 37,000 poppies knitted and created by members of the public, knitting groups and school children.

Elves helping at the poppy Remembrance Christmas tree in Skegness.

Already volunteers have started knitting for 2025 – with a quantity of wool available at the Poppy Shop for anyone wanting a project over the festive period.

Poppy Appeal organiser Tracy Turner said members were overwhelmed with how interest was continuing to grow as community project.

“In the New Year, we will be inviting people in on Saturday, January 18, where they can come in with their own knitting to knit and natter,” said Tracy. “If they want to learn how to knit or crochet, we will have willing teachers and all materials to enable them learn – and, of course, enjoy a brew.”

