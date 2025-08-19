Remembering John Blackwell, 'Mr Boston United' (IN PICTURES)

John Blackwell joined the Pilgrims full-time in 1978 and served as club secretary and general manager up until May 2016, before taking on the role of president.

His dedication to the club was such he was affectionately known as ‘Mr Boston United’.

Among his most important contributions to the Pilgrims came in June 2007 when he hosted a public meeting which saved the club from going into liquidation.

The meeting – called by himself and future Boston borough councillor Barrie Pierpoint – was attended by hundreds of people, including David Newton, the owner of Chestnut Homes, the club’s shirt sponsor at that time.

What Mr Newton witnessed at that event convinced him to take over the reins of the club.

“It’s one of my proudest times at Boston United,” John told The Standard in 2016.

Other highlights for John included winning promotion to the Football league in 2002 and reaching Wembley in the FA Trophy in 1985.

John died in the early hours of Monday, August 4, passing away in his sleep with his wife Maureen by his side.

In a statement, Boston United wrote of his ‘lifelong dedication’ to the club, hailing him as a ‘United stalwart’.

They credited him with having ‘helped keep the club alive’ in 2007 and further praised him as a ‘well-known and widely-respected face across the game’.

The club also shared a tribute from one of John’s daughters, Katie.

It read: “He is greatly loved and will never be forgotten by wife Maureen and daughters Lisa and Katie. Boston and the whole football community has lost a wonderful man, icon and legend.

“He dedicated everything to Boston United and is black and amber through and through, it was his life and forever love.”

In tribute to John, players have been wearing black armbands in their games.

In addition, following consultation with his family, a minute's applause will be staged before kick-off against FC Halifax Town on Tuesday (August 19). A book of condolence has also been made available to sign at Boston United’s Jakemans Community Stadium.

1 . John Blackwell remembered John Blackwell, pictured on the far right, in a team shot of Boston United in August 1971. Photo: Boston Standard

2 . John Blackwell remembered John Blackwell, again on the far right of the frame, pictured in 1972. The Pilgrims had been given a civic reception by the town’s mayor for their efforts in the FA Cup. Their cup run was ended in the third round with a 1-0 defeat by Second Division Portsmouth. Also pictured (from left) The Mayoress, the Mayor, chairman of Boston United directors Sid Burgess, players Malcom White, Jim Smith, Cliff Wright, John Lakin, Billy Howells, and Bobby Svarc. John's job title at this time was administrative assistant. Photo: Johnston Press

3 . John Blackwell remembered In 1985, Boston United reached the FA Trophy final at Wembley. Here, John is pictured with ex-chairman Pat Malkinson inspecting the pitch. By this time, John was the club's general manager. Photo: Boston Standard