Remembering our fallen heroes at Gainsborough's Farmers and Craft Market

Visitors to November’s Farmers and Craft Market in Gainsborough, will be able to remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

1940’s and vintage close harmony trio, soprano, alto and mezzo, the LahDiDahs, will be performing

On Remembrance Day there will be a poppy collection and appeal by the Royal British Legion, alongside the Last Post and Reveille at 11am.

The event will also include an appearance by the LahDiDahs, a 1940’s, vintage, close harmony trio, based in the East Midlands, with a passion for keeping alive the songs of the past.

Bridget, from the Lahdidahs, said: “We will be at the Farmer's and Craft Market as part of the Poppy Collection Day event, where we will be performing some 1940s and wartime songs and taking part in a short ceremony of remembrance.

“It's important that we remember our servicemen past and present and highlight their sacrifice for future generations and we are very pleased to be involved.”

There will also be a poppy wall of remembrance, where people can craft their own poppy and add a message, vintage vehicles will be on display alongside a 20th Century Living History Group, which will be re-enacting drills, and vintage stalls will be joining the usual traders, offering their produce.

Nicola Marshall, town centre manager at West Lindsey District Council, said: “This Farmers and Craft Market is a special day where we will remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving for their country.