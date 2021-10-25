Remembering those we have lost at Gainsborough's Remembrance Sunday service

Remembrance Day and the Two Minute Silence have been observed since the end of the First World War but their relevance remains undiminished.

When we bow our heads in reflection we remember those who fought for our freedom.

Small troughs are placed at Gainsborough’s War Memorial to act as a Garden of Remembrance and everyone is invited to lay their own symbol of remembrance in them any time before November 11.

The parade from All Saints Church at a previous Gainsborough Remembrance Service

Gainsborough’s main tribute to those who have died or suffered for their country in war will take place on Remembrance Sunday, November 14.

The church service will start at 10am at All Saints Parish Church followed by a procession led by The Royal British Legion and the Clergy, followed by Civic dignitaries and the congregation to the nearby War Memorial where there will be a short act of Remembrance.

The Two Minute Silence will commence at 11am, the Last Post and the Reveille will be played and wreaths will be laid.

Any organisation or individual will be given the opportunity to lay a wreath or other symbol of remembrance.