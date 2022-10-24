Remembrance Day in Skegness saved after businessman steps in to buy crowd barriers

The Remembrance Day parade in Skegness will go ahead on November 13.

There were fears this year’s parade on November 13, which is organised by Skegness Town Council, would have to be cancelled because of lack of barriers for the area around St Matthew’s Church and the Cenotaph.

However, the Skegness and district branch of the Royal British Legion is delighted to announce that Taj Bola has now sponsored the event by buying some crowd barriers so it can go ahead.

Paul Dixon, chairman of the local branch of the Royal British Legion, commented: “I am delighted to say Remembrance Day in Skegness has been saved, thanks to the generosity of Taj Bola in buying some crowd barriers – and they are not cheap.

"We have also been fortunate to get sponsorship from Empreo Security and more for first aid cover.

"This is an important year as along with veterans we will also remember Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 and, for the first time, will sing the national anthem for the King.

"I can’t say how excited we are that it is going ahead.”

Taj Bola said he felt he had to do something to help when he heard the parade might not go ahead.

"Remembrance Day parades have always been an important date on the Skegness calendar and I thought it cannot not go ahead this year,” he said. “I felt I had to support it.

"As a businessman, Skegness has been good to me and I think all businesses should give something back to the town, especially as many members of staff are members of the community.

"I hope more local businesses will support local events.”

This year’s district Poppy Appeal will be launched at a ceremony at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre at East Kirkbby on Saturday, starting 9.30am. The Lancaster will taxi along the runway dropping hundreds of poppies around 1.30pm.