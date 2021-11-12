Remembrance in Market Rasen and Caistor

An Act of Remembrance at 11am on November 11 at Market Rasen war memorial

Bugler Peter Wood played the Last Post and Reveille, with Les Tranter reciting the Exhortation and Kohima epitaph.

The main Remebrance events, both locally and across the country, will, of course, take place this Sunday, November 14

The main road through Market Rasen will be closed to allow the Remembrance Day parade to take place.

Rasen Remembrance EMN-210911-094039001

As previously reported, the annual service of remembrance will be held in St Thomas’s Church, starting at 9.30am.

The parade will line up in the market place from around 10.30am.

Under the watchful eye of the parade sergeant major, Mick Kenning, the parade will make its way from the market place to the war memorial in Chapel Street.

There will then be a short service and the laying of wreaths by various organisations of the town.

This will include the two-minute silence and playing of the Last Post and reveille.

Ahead of this, the Tealby and Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion branch will hold a two-minute silence at the war memorial on Thursday, November 11 at 11am and members of the public are also invited,

Over at Caistor, the focus of the commemorations will be at the town’s war memorial, on the corner of South Street and Butter Market.

As last year, there will be no parade or church service.

The service at the war memorial will start at 10.30am.

This will be followed by wreath laying and a two-minute silence at 11am.