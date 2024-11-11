Temporary homes which were supposed to house asylum seekers are being removed from RAF Scampton, but campaigners say the fight isn’t over yet.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work began last week to remove the temporary accommodation which was never used, despite the plans costing £60m to date.

The home of the famous Dambusters squadron was supposed to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers under plans by the previous Conservative government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Labour government scrapped the plan in September after a vocal community outcry, saying it wasn’t value for money.

A crane removes portacabins at RAF Scampton

Scampton residents have watched the cabins, which have sat unused for since September 2023, moved by crane and driven away on transporters.

Sarah Carter, who led the Save Our Scampton campaign, said she wouldn’t be happy until the promised £600m regeneration plans for the site materialise.

“People are saying ‘We’ve won’ – but we’ve only won the battle, not the war,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t just about asylum seeker housing, it was about saving the history and heritage of RAF Scampton.

“It’s been exhausting for many people. So much time, energy and money has gone into it, and we’re back where we started.

“It’s a waiting game now. The government say they’ve not decided, but we the public have decided.”

Sarah has devoted much of the last 18 months to fighting the plans, including camping outside of one of the base’s gates for six weeks and taking the legal battle to the High Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She even had the motto of the 617 ‘Dambusters’ Squadron tattooed on her arm earlier this year.

West Lindsey District Council is looking to push forward with the planned £300m regeneration scheme from Scampton Holdings.

It’s claimed this would create hundreds of highly paid jobs, while honouring the heritage of the Dambusters and the Red Arrows.

Sarah added: “Until the council get the land, it’s not over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People here are worried that the government might reverse the decision because of the large influx of asylum seekers other sites have had.

“That regeneration project would be life-changing for so many people in the area, and it’s been such a long time coming.”

The Home Office says the former RAF base will be sold in line with its processes.

It has been contacted for comment around its latest plans for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle MP said when the closure was announced: “Faster asylum processing, increased returns and tighter enforcement of immigration rules will reduce demand for accommodation like Scampton and save millions for the taxpayer as we drive forward work to clear the asylum backlog and strengthen our border security.

“We have also listened to community feedback and concerns about using this site for asylum accommodation.”